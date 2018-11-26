Gloria MCClellan Center Events

TAI CHI CHUAN DEMONSTRATION, NOV. 28, GLORIA MCCLELLAN CENTER

Vista – The Vista Senior Center hosts a free Tai Chi Chuan demonstration on Wednesday, November 28 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at 1400 Vale Terrace Drive. Tai Chi Instructor Stephen Schwan will share the mental and physical benefits gained through practice and will demonstrate this graceful and rhythmic exercise. Classes start soon! For information, call 760-643-5281.

HOLIDAY IN HAWAII LUNCHEON, DEC. 7, GLORIA MCCLELLAN CENTER

Vista – The Gloria McClellan Center will hold a “Holiday in Hawaii Luncheon” on Friday, Dec. 7, at 1400 Vale Terrace Drive in Vista. Join us at 11:00 a.m. for entertainment by the Sunset Strummers Ukulele Group. Lunch is Swiss steak, roasted potatoes, a roll, and a banana. Our alternate option for the luncheon is chicken soup, cottage cheese and vegetables plate, crackers, and a banana. Lunch is served at noon. Suggested donation is $4 for those 60 and older, and an $8 charge for those younger than 60. Reserve by 1:00 p.m. one day prior at (760) 643-5288.

