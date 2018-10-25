Gloria McClellan Center Events

The Gloria McClellan Center is offering Music Appreciation

Nov. 7 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. at 1400 Vale Terrace Drive.

Whether you are a lover of classical music or a newcomer, you will be sure to enjoy listening to and appreciating classical music. Presentations include state-of-the-art audio and visual equipment to make you feel like you have a front-row seat in the auditorium. Music Appreciation is free and no registration is required. Hosted by Hank Presutti. For information, call 760.643.5288 or email luigibeethoven@cox.net.

KING TUT: THE FINAL TOUR, NOV. 27, GLORIA MCCLELLAN CENTER

Vista – Culture Caravan still has a few seats available for “King Tut: The Final Tour” at the California Science Center. Riches abound in this magnificent display of riches from the tomb of King Tut. Witness over 150 stunning authentic tomb objects, many on display for the first time. Tour includes the Ancient Egypt IMAX film and trip through the Space Shuttle Endeavor. The caravan departs the Gloria McClellan Center, 1400 Vale Terrace Drive in Vista, on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 9:00 a.m. and returns at 6:00 p.m. Cost is $110. To reserve, call 760.643.2828.

The Center is a one-stop hub of services that range from lunch, travel/trips, transportation, exercise, classes, clubs, and various other activities for Vista’s older adult community.