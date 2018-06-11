Gloria McClellan Center Events

MUSIC APPRECIATION, FIRST AND THIRD WEDNESDAYS, GLORIA MCCLELLAN CENTER 6/20

Vista – The Gloria McClellan Center is offering Music Appreciation on June 20 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. at 1400 Vale Terrace Drive in Vista.

Whether you are a lover of classical music or a newcomer, you will be sure to enjoy listening to and appreciating classical music. Presentations include state-of-the-art audio and visual equipment to make you feel like you have a front-row seat in the auditorium. Music Appreciation is free and no registration is required. Hosted by Hank Presutti. For information, call 760.643.5288 or email luigibeethoven@cox.net.

CARNIVAL GAMES AND BARBECUE ON THE PATIO, GLORIA MCCLELLAN CENTER 6/21

Vista – The Gloria McClellan Center will hold a “Carnival Fair and Barbecue on the Patio” on Thursday, June 21, at 1400 Vale Terrace Drive in Vista. Join us at 11:00 a.m. for carnival games and grillin’! Cheeseburgers, potato wedges, green beans, and fresh strawberries are on the menu. You also have the menu option of vegetable soup, grilled chicken on tossed salad, a roll, and fresh strawberries. Lunch served at noon. Suggested donation is $4 for those 60 and older, and an $8 charge for those younger than 60. Reserve by 1:00 p.m. one day prior at (760) 643-5288.

MATINEE MOVIE, GLORIA MCCLELLAN CENTER 6/22

Vista – The Gloria McClellan Center will screen a new movie release Friday, June 22, at 1:00 p.m. at 1400 Vale Terrace Drive in Vista. Please call 760-643-5282 for the movie title. Free movie and refreshments. Closed captioning for the hearing impaired.

