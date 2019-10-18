Gloria McClellan Center Events

Sound of Music Sing Along, Nov. 17, Gloria McClellan Center

Vista, CA — There are still tickets left for the Culture Caravan trip on Sunday, Nov. 17, to the Balboa Theatre for a “Sound of Music Sing Along.” Join us for a uniquely interactive film experience complete with prop packs, a costume contest, and themed cocktails and snacks. Preshow begins at 2pm and the sing along is 3pm to 6pm. $5 concession voucher and prop pack is included. The bus leaves the Gloria McClellan Center, 1400 Vale Terrace Drive in Vista, at 12:30pm and returns at 7:30pm. Cost is $85. To reserve, call 760.643.2828.

HALLOWEEN BUFFET, OCT. 31, GLORIA MCCLELLAN CENTER

Vista – The Gloria McClellan Center will hold a “Halloween Buffet” on Thursday, Oct. 31, at 1400 Vale Terrace Drive in Vista. Join us at 11:00 a.m. for entertainment by Ricky Rivas. Wear your costumes and join in our costume contest. A buffet of chicken pot pie, steamed vegetables, house salad, wheat roll, and strawberry shortcake will be served at noon. Suggested donation is $4 for those 60 and older, and an $8 charge for those younger than 60. Reservations are required by 1:00 p.m. one day prior at (760) 643-5288.

The Center is a one-stop hub of services that range from lunch, travel/trips, transportation, exercise, classes, clubs, and various other activities for Vista’s older adult community.