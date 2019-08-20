Gloria McClellan Center Events

LABOR DAY LUNCHEON, AUGUST 30, GLORIA MCCLELLAN CENTER

Vista, CA — The Gloria McClellan Center will hold a “Labor Day Luncheon” on Friday, Aug. 30, at 1400 Vale Terrace Drive in Vista. Join us at 11:00 a.m. for entertainment by Ricky Rivas. Oven fried chicken, macaroni salad, broccoli and carrot medley, and peach cobbler. Bring your dancing shoes! Lunch served at noon. Suggested donation is $4 for those 60 and older, and an $8 charge for those younger than 60. Reservations are required by 1:00 p.m. one day prior at (760) 643-5288.

The Center is a one-stop hub of services that range from lunch, travel/trips, transportation, exercise, classes, clubs, and various other activities for Vista’s older adult community.