Gloria McClellan Center Events

NATIONAL SENIOR CITIZENS DAY, AUG. 21, GLORIA MCCLELLAN CENTER

Vista — The City of Vista’s Gloria McClellan Center will host “National Senior Citizens Day” on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Join us for live entertainment by the Sundance Band, delicious snacks, and activities, to celebrate you and your adventures both past and future. Prize giveaways start at 11:00 a.m. and lunch is served at noon. RSVP for lunch no later than Tuesday, Aug. 20 at 760-643-5288.

MUSIC APPRECIATION, FIRST AND THIRD WEDNESDAYS, GLORIA MCCLELLAN CENTER

Vista – The Gloria McClellan Center is offering Music Appreciation on Aug. 21 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. at 1400 Vale Terrace Drive.

Whether you are a lover of classical music or a newcomer, you will be sure to enjoy listening to and appreciating classical music. Presentations include state-of-the-art audio and visual equipment to make you feel like you have a front-row seat in the auditorium. Music Appreciation is free and no registration is required. Hosted by Hank Presutti. For information, call 760.643.5288 or email luigibeethoven@cox.net.

The Center is a one-stop hub of services that range from lunch, travel/trips, transportation, exercise, classes, clubs, and various other activities for Vista’s older adult community.