Gloria McClellan Center Events

MUSIC APPRECIATION, FIRST AND THIRD WEDNESDAYS, GLORIA MCCLELLAN CENTER

Vista – The Gloria McClellan Center is offering Music Appreciation on Aug. 7 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. at 1400 Vale Terrace Drive.

Whether you are a lover of classical music or a newcomer, you will be sure to enjoy listening to and appreciating classical music. Presentations include state-of-the-art audio and visual equipment to make you feel like you have a front-row seat in the auditorium. Music Appreciation is free and no registration is required. Hosted by Hank Presutti. For information, call 760.643.5288 or email luigibeethoven@cox.net.

SUMMER BARBECUE, AUGUST 8, GLORIA MCCLELLAN CENTER

Vista – The Gloria McClellan Center will hold a “Summer Barbecue” on Thursday, Aug. 8, at 1400 Vale Terrace Drive in Vista. Join us at 11:00 a.m. for entertainment by Randy Renner. We will be firing up the grill with barbecued pork ribs to enjoy with baked beans, collard greens, and apple cobbler. Lunch served at noon. Suggested donation is $4 for those 60 and older, and an $8 charge for those younger than 60. Reservations are required by 1:00 p.m. one day prior at (760) 643-5288.

The Center is a one-stop hub of services that range from lunch, travel/trips, transportation, exercise, classes, clubs, and various other activities for Vista’s older adult community.