Gloria McClellan Center Events

MUSIC APPRECIATION, FIRST AND THIRD WEDNESDAYS,

Vista – The Gloria McClellan Center is offering Music Appreciation on July 17 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. at 1400 Vale Terrace Drive.

Whether you are a lover of classical music or a newcomer, you will be sure to enjoy listening to and appreciating classical music. Presentations include state-of-the-art audio and visual equipment to make you feel like you have a front-row seat in the auditorium. Music Appreciation is free and no registration is required. Hosted by Hank Presutti. For information, call 760.643.5288 or email luigibeethoven@cox.net.

SUMMER BARBECUE, JULY 18,

Vista – The Gloria McClellan Center will hold a “Summer Barbecue” on Thursday, July 18, at 1400 Vale Terrace Drive in Vista.  Join us at 11:00 a.m. for entertainment by Richard Armstrong.  For lunch, enjoy marinated grilled chicken, macaroni salad, mixed vegetables, and an orange.  Lunch is served at noon. Suggested donation is $4 for those 60 and older, and an $8 charge for those younger than 60.  Reservations are required by 1:00 p.m. one day prior at (760) 643-5288.

MATINEE MOVIE, FRIDAY, JULY 19,

Vista – The Gloria McClellan Center will screen a new movie release Friday, July 17, at 1:00 p.m. at 1400 Vale Terrace Drive in Vista.  Please call 760-643-5282 for the movie title or log onto www.gmacvista.com.  Free movie and refreshments.  Closed captioning for the hearing impaired.

The Center is a one-stop hub of services that range from lunch, travel/trips, transportation, exercise, classes, clubs, and various other activities for Vista’s older adult community.

Gloria McClellan Center – 1400 Vale Terrace Drive, Vista, CA  92084

