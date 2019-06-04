Gloria McClellan Center Events

SUMMER DANCE PARTY, GLORIA MCCLELLAN CENTER

Vista – The Gloria McClellan Center will host a free “Summer Dance Party,” Saturday, June 8, 1:30 to 4:00 p.m. at 1400 Vale Terrace Drive in Vista. Enjoy light snacks and live music by Los 3 Sapos. Bring your friends and make new ones too. Reservations recommended, but not required, by calling 760-643-5288.

FATHER’S DAY LUNCHEON, JUNE 14, GLORIA MCCLELLAN CENTER

Vista – The Gloria McClellan Center will hold a “Father’s Day Luncheon” on Friday, June 14, at 1400 Vale Terrace Drive in Vista. Join us at 11:00 a.m. for entertainment by Peter Seltser. Lunch is roast beef and gravy, mashed potatoes, California blend vegetables, a wheat roll, and peach cobbler. Lunch served at noon. Suggested donation is $4 for those 60 and older, and an $8 charge for those younger than 60. Reservations are required by 1:00 p.m. one day prior at (760) 643-5288.

The Center is a one-stop hub of services that range from lunch, travel/trips, transportation, exercise, classes, clubs, and various other activities for Vista’s older adult community.