Loading...
You are here:  Home  >  Calendar >  Gloria McClellan Center Events

Gloria McClellan Center Events

By   /  June 4, 2019  /  No Comments

    Print    

SUMMER DANCE PARTY, GLORIA MCCLELLAN CENTER

Vista – The Gloria McClellan Center will host a free “Summer Dance Party,” Saturday, June 8, 1:30 to 4:00 p.m. at 1400 Vale Terrace Drive in Vista.  Enjoy light snacks and live music by Los 3 Sapos.  Bring your friends and make new ones too. Reservations recommended, but not required, by calling 760-643-5288. 

FATHER’S DAY LUNCHEON, JUNE 14, GLORIA MCCLELLAN CENTER

Vista – The Gloria McClellan Center will hold a “Father’s Day Luncheon” on Friday, June 14, at 1400 Vale Terrace Drive in Vista.  Join us at 11:00 a.m. for entertainment by Peter Seltser.  Lunch is roast beef and gravy, mashed potatoes, California blend vegetables, a wheat roll, and peach cobbler. Lunch served at noon. Suggested donation is $4 for those 60 and older, and an $8 charge for those younger than 60.  Reservations are required by 1:00 p.m. one day prior at (760) 643-5288.

The Center is a one-stop hub of services that range from lunch, travel/trips, transportation, exercise, classes, clubs, and various other activities for Vista’s older adult community.

    Print    

Do you want more news like this? We're supported by our subscribers and readers!

  • Published: 6 hours ago on June 4, 2019
  • By:
  • Last Modified: June 4, 2019 @ 1:18 am
  • Filed Under: Local

About the author

Founder

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You might also like...

Vista Fire Photo Exhibition at Civic Gallery

Read More →