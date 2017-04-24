GLORIA MC CLELLAN AND THE WOMAN’S CLUB OF VISTA

Fran Jensen, Publicity Chairperson … I recently was asked “How was Mayor Gloria McClellan associated with The Woman’s Club of Vista?”. My proud response was that she was a member from 1975 until her death in 2002. Gloria was a great asset in helping to achieve the club’s current mission statement of “Enriching lives through philanthropy and volunteer service”. BUT she is more known for her serving as mayor of Vista, the first and only one to serve five terms; she died while still in office on January 25th of that last year. That piqued my interest which led to research with the Women’s Museum of California and Jack Larimer of the Vista Historical Society. Gloria’s public service began with her election to the City Council in 1972 and she was reelected through 1984. She was also Chair for SANDAG (San Diego Association of Governments).

Gloria was inducted into the Women’s Museum of California Hall of Fame in 2004 as Activist-Empowerer-“A leader creating change”. Gloria helped bring the County Courts and a library to Vista and vigorously advocated for handicapped children and homeless care. As mayor, she was instrumental in establishing a 100-bed Regional Family Transitional Housing Program. She supported a soup kitchen and a 60-bed program for recovering homeless substance abusers. One estimate of the number of homeless helped by McClellan is 7000. A tireless advocate, she became known as a visionary humanitarian.

The Gloria McClellan Senior Center in Vista, subsequently renamed the Gloria McClellan Adult Activity and Resource Center, is located inside Brengle Terrace Park and is known especially to residents of Vista for its many activities and community involvement. It was built in 1974, offers a weekday lunch program at minimal cost and has numerous programs, entertainment, films, classes, clubs, and services. There is a Gloria McClellan Memorial oak tree which is a highlight of the Vista Conservancy Trail which leads to Brengle Terrace Park.

The Woman’s Club of Vista GFWC (General Federation of Women’s Clubs) is proud to have Mayor Judy Ritter, who served as City councilmember beginning in 1998 and mayor of Vista since 2010 as a member, in addition to Amanda Young Rigby, City Councilmember since 2012 . It appears Gloria’s legacy of becoming an active person in the community and working for the betterment of that community is being carried on! The club meets the second Wednesday of the month for a luncheon meeting with various speakers at the Shadowridge Golf Club. All are welcome!

www.womansclubofvista.org For reservations and information: 760-822-6824