Globe’s “The Tale of Despereaux” Delights Young and Old at World Premiere

TR Robertson

TR Robertson –The award winning PigPen Theatre Company has returned to San Diego’s Old Globe Theatre, this time with a most delightful and very entertaining musical interpretation of Kate DiCamillo’s award winning 2003 fantasy book, “The Tale of Despereaux” DiCamillo was awarded the Newbery Medal Award in 2004, presented by the Association for Library Service for Children for most distinguished contribution to American Literature for children and her book was also named as one of the top 100 books recommended for teachers to use in the classroom by the U.S. National Education Association.

Photos by Jim Cox

The novel and the musical tells the tale of a mouse, living in a castle, who is a bit different than other mice. His name is Despereaux and he becomes outcast by his parents and the mouse colony when he commits the crime of speaking to humans. After hearing the honey sound of humans speaking, Despereaux travels to the library in the castle and reads a story about knights and their adventures, he also meets Princess Pea and the King, falls in love with the Princess and vows to protect her; but he is turned into the mouse council by his brother for speaking to humans and is banished to the dungeon of the castle, home of the rats. In the dungeon, he will meet a very conniving and somewhat evil rat named Roscuro. Roscuro also desires to go to the light, the castle above him, but in earlier years he is thought to be the cause of the Queen’s death when he fell into the soup she was eating. The King bans soup from the castle. Roscuro has also been banned to the dungeon, and unknown to Despereaux, he seeks revenge against the Princess. A series of adventures in the dungeon leads Despereaux to run into Gregory, a prisoner, who helps convince him to continue his quest to become a knight and protect the Princess. He also meets Roscuro, who he battles at first, but then is convinced Roscuro also wants what he wants. As fate would have it, Roscuro has other plans and they are sinister. Roscuro tricks Miggery Sow, the Princesses maid, to help him kidnap the Princess allowing Mig to become the Princess, and Roscuro will have his revenge. Will Despereaux save Princesses Pea, will he be able to stop Roscuro, and will the King be able to ever have soup again? All will be answered by the end of the musical and the novel.

The PigPen Theatre Company won acclaim for their presentation of “The Old Man and the Old Moon” at the Globe Theatre and they will certainly win praise and acclaim for their family-friendly presentation of “The Tale of Despereaux”. This energetic, talented company of seven performers, many of whom will play a number of characters in the musical, are in continual motion for this 90 minute production. The large, multi-leveled set becomes the castle, various rooms in the castle, the dungeon, prison cells, the home of the mice, the home of the rats, and more. The large wall is an amazing collection of baskets. Using puppetry, shadow puppets, live action where the actors become humans when needed and rats or mice when needed, the story clearly unfolds on stage. To help with this the Librarian is our narrator, filling in details about the tale and the quest. The majority of the actors and actresses play a variety of different musical instruments as they move about the set.

Ryan Melia, who plays the Librarian and the Prisoner, returns to the Globe after being in PigPen’s “The Old Man and the Old Moon” production. He helps instruct the audience about proper behavior for watching the musical, then guides everyone through the introduction of the story. Princess Pea is played by Taylor Iman Jones, making her Globe debut. She has a beautiful voice in her performances of “Sleepy Garden Walls” and with Miggery Sow in “With a Needle and Thread”. Miggery Sow is played by Betsy Morgan. Morgan returns to the Globe after performing in ”Rain”. She also plays Antoinette and Queen Rosemary.

The Stained Glass Knight is played by Dan Weschler and he sings a very fast paced, spirited song, “Hey, You Know Me” with Despereaux, as Despereaux is trying to decide whether to be a knight or not. Despereaux is played by a new comer to the professional acting scene, Bianca Norwood. Norwood does a remarkable job in her first major role, presenting an enthusiastic, energetic interpretation of this little, big eared mouse who seeks to find honor, courage, and is willing to go against all odds to complete his quest. Norwood is currently a second-year student at The Juilliard School and with her talent big things are in store for her professionally. Playing the conniving, conflicted, trickster rat, Roscuro, is Eric Petersen. Petersen is a Broadway veteran who has been in National Tours and has also performed in numerous television productions. As Roscuro he is a perfect foil to Norwood’s Despereaux. The two have great chemistry and in “Consequences”, toward the end of the play, this is clearly shown.

Other members of this remarkable cast include Michael Louis Cusimano, Alex Falberg, Ben Ferguson, Cutris Gillen, Natasha Harris, Devon Hunt, Matt Nuernberger, and Arya Shahi. The play is directed by Marc Bruni and the PigPen Theatre Company. Other members of the Creative Team include Scenic Designer Jason Sherwood, Costume Designer Anita Yavich, Lighting Designer Isabella Byrd, Sound Designer Nevin Steinberg, Shadow Sequences and Puppetry Designers Lydia Fine and Nick Lehane, Choreographer Jennifer Jancuska, Music Director Christopher Jahnke and Stage Manager Libby Unsworth.

This musical is a wonderful, imaginative, clever, beautifully performed tale teaching a great lesson for young and old alike about courage, bravery, honor, never giving up and achieving your goal and would be a perfect way to introduce live theatre to young people. It was made into a computer animated film in 2008, starring Matthew Broderick, Dustin Hoffman and Emma Watson. See the musical, watch the animated film later. “The Tale of Despereaux” is on stage at the Donald and Darlene Shiley Stage, Old Globe Theatre, until August 11. Tickets are available at www.TheOldglobe.org or call 619-234-5623. Ticket prices start at $30 for children and $40 for adults.