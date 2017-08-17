Globe’s “Robin Hood” A World Premiere Comedy Filled With Adventure and Merriment

TR Robertson …..Two time Laurence Olivier Award winning playwright Ken Ludwig returns to the Globe with a very entertaining comedy based on the legendary life of Robin Hood. Ludwig has written 24 plays and musicals, six of them Broadway productions, and is a Tony Award winner as well.. The comedy is directed by Jessica Stone, returning to the Globe stage, having worked in theatre, television and film for over 30 years.

When asked why he wanted to write a play about Robin Hood, he is quoted as saying, “Robin and his friends really stand for something. It’s a story about social justice”. The Robin Hood tale takes place in the 1100’s. The story is wrapped with legendary characters as well as historically real characters. There was a King Richard, there was his unscrupulous brother, King John, whom he defeated after returning from the Crusades. There was injustice in England at this time period and a movement against the rule of King John. But the rest is the stuff of legends. It is this story and the various people that have risen from the tales of Robin of Loxley, which Ludwig brings out in this clever eight person comedy, mixed with enough swash-buckling adventure to make this a most entertaining evening on the stage of the Sheryl and Harvey White Theatre at the Conrad Prebys Theatre Center.

Wonderful costuming from Gregg Barnes; minimal, but very effective set and prop designs from Tim MacKabee; Lighting by Jason Lyons and appropriate music from Fitz Patton, all add to the story that unfolds on stage. Jacob Grigolia-Rosenbaum choreographers a wonderful array of sword fighting scenes, especially the battle scene at the end of Act II that spills into the audience.

Photos by Jim Cox.

This Robin Hood story begins with Robin as the son of land owners, friend to Maid Marian, and a rogue of an individual. Marian announces she is off to the continent for three years, leaving Robin to fend for himself and his wild ways. It is during this time that King Richard leaves England for the Crusades, his brother Prince John sees a chance to take the throne and make himself wealthy at the same time, and he gathers an unscrupulous group around him led by the Sheriff of Nottingham and Sir Guy of Gisbourne. High taxes and harsh laws begin to affect everyone and Robin runs into a young girl, Doerwynn, whose father has been accused of killing one of the King’s deer. He is to lose his hands for this deed and Robin is forced to make a decision which will change the rest of his life. From this beginning, the story begins of Robin Hood’s fight against tyranny, his gathering of a thigh knit group around him to help in this fight and the role Maid Marian will play in this adventure.

Andy Grotelueschen plays Friar Tuck and is the narrator for the tale of Robin Hood. He is personable, funny and has a wonderful repore with the audience. Grotelueschen is an accomplished theatre and television actor who has been in previous Globe productions. The Friar weaves the story of young Robin and the changes he goes through. Robin Hood is played by Daniel Reece, making his Globe debut. Reece brings an Errol Flynn energy to the role as he descends from the rafters on ropes, runs up and down the stairs of the White Theatre stage, jumps on and off the crates used as barriers, walls, tables, a hang-man’s scaffold and more.

The young girl in distress, who will become part of Robin’s group, is played by Suzelle Palacious, as Doerwynn. She is a second-year M.F.A. student in The Old Globe and University of San Diego Shiley Graduate Theatre Program. Paul Whitty plays the staff wielding Little John. Whitty is also making his Globe debut. Whitty and Palacious have a wonderful scene together in Act II, as the “crates” are used to create the effect of a high stone wall imprisoning Doerwynn, with Little John scaling the wall to try and rescue his love.

Sir Guy of Gisbourne, is played to his evil best by Manoel Feiciano, a veteran Globe, Broadway, Off-Broadway and television performer. Equally “bad” is the Sheriff of Nottingham. Played by Kevin Cahoon, also a veteran Globe, Broadway, Off-Broadway and television actor. Cahoon, becomes an audience favorite with his clever wit, facial expressions and audience interaction, even eliciting boos when he appears at the top of the stairs to give a proclamation from the Prince. Playing multiple roles, most specifically Prince John and King Richard, is Michael Boatman, accomplished theatre and television actor and the author of four novels. Boatman’s Prince John even quotes numerous Shakespearean lines at various times and give an inspiring speech as King Richard.

Clever use of special effects with bows and arrows for the archery contest and the battle scenes, enthusiastic sword fights, use of hanging ropes for a variety of on stage scenes and as wall decoration with foliage hanging from the ceiling, as well as hidden floor panels to create creeks, moats and hidden tunnels, all blend in with the talented cast to create a fun and very entertaining evening.

The comedy has been so well received it has been extended to Sept. 10th. Tickets are available at www.theoldglobe.org or call 619-234-5623. Whether historically accurate or not, this is a great way to spend a summer evening.