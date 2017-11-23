Globe’s “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” a Holiday Classic

TR Robertson …For the past 19 years, the holiday season in San Diego has kicked off with the holiday classic, “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.” The season marks the 20th year young and old alike will have a chance to enjoy the tale of the mean Greenie – a.k.a. the Grinch, lovable Max, the citizens of Whoville and the true meaning of the holiday spirit, at least from Dr. Seuss’s point of view.

The musical is on the Donald and Darlene Shiley Stage in the Old Globe Theatre now until December 24th. “The Grinch” is once again directed by James Vasquez, his 15th season directing “The Grinch”. The cast is made up of a number of returning veteran actors and actresses as well as many new faces appearing in Whoville. One major new face is that of Edward Watts in the role of The Grinch. Watts is making his Globe debut and has appeared on Broadway in several productions as well as in national tours of several musical productions.

To play the Grinch, the actor must be a bit over the top, have huge expressive body movements and a “rubber” face to show all of the Grinch’s moods. Watts brings all of this and more to his role as the Grinch. He is both lovable, a bit despicable, a tad scary one moment and snuggly the next. As could be seen by the younger audience members, they were transfixed when the Grinch was on stage.

Other major cast members included Robert J. Townsend returning as Papa Who, Bets Malone returning as Mama Who, Larry Raben returning as Grandpa Who, Nancy Snow Carr returning as Grandma Who and two-time San Diego Theatre Critics Circle Award winner Steve Gunderson returning as Old Max, the Grinch’s dog. Making his Globe debut in the role of Young Max is Dan DeLuca. Many of the younger members of the cast are divided into two groups, the Red Team and the Pink Team. For this performance, we saw members of the Red Team. Leading this group, in the role of young Cindy-Lou Who, was eight year old Abigail Estrella, from Chula Vista. Abigail has appeared in a number of dance performances and as Cindy-Lou she had great stage presence, handling numerous dance routines and songs during the play, especially on “Santa for a Day” and “One of a Kind”.

There are a number of memorable songs from the musical, “Who Likes Christmas”, “I Hate Christmas Eve”, “One of a Kind”, “Welcome Christmas” and the classic “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch”. “Welcome Christmas” and “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch” were written by Theodor S. Geisel (Dr. Seuss) and Albert Hague. During the musical, Old Max encouraged the audience to sing along with the chorus for “You’re a Mean One”.

The musical is colorful, fanciful, artistic and a fun way to begin the holiday season and also a great way to introduce young people to the world of musicals, and you even get “snow” at the end. The musical has books and lyrics by Timothy Mason, Music by Mel Marvin, Scenic Design by John Lee Beatty, Costume Design by Robert Morgan, Lighting Design by Pat Collins, Sound Design by Paul Peterson, Choreography by John DeLuca and Bob Richard. The Musical Director for the Who-chestra is Elan McMahan, who previously worked on five other “Grinch” productions.

The Grinch story comes from the 1957 children’s book, written by Dr. Seuss and was made even more popular with an animated T.V. featurette, in 1966, featuring the voice of Boris Karloff as both the narrator and the voice of the Grinch. In 2000, the Grinch was in a feature film, directed by Ron Howard and starring Jim Carrey as the Grinch. The story of the Grinch debut at the Children’s Theatre Company in Minneapolis in 1994 as a musical. It first appeared at the Old Globe in San Diego in 1998 and has been playing too sold out audiences ever since. The Grinch did make it to Broadway in 2006 on stage at the Foxwoods Theatre, formerly the Hilton Theatre.

Tickets for “The Grinch” start at $37 for adults and $24 for children. Tickets can be purchased at www.TheOldGlobe.org/tickets or call 619-238-0043. The Old Globe is located in San Diego’s Balboa Park. There will be a sensory-friendly performance of the holiday musical for children on the autism spectrum and their families as well as other families with special needs. The date for this performance is Saturday, December 9th at 10:30 am. For more information, contact The Old Globe.