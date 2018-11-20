Global Arts Envoy Led Dance Workshop with San Diego High School Girls

Hip Hop Dance Workshop with Muslim-American Amirah Sackett

SAN DIEGO – November 2018 at the Academy of Our Lady of Peace, Amirah Sackett led a hip-hop dance workshop for high school girls from the Academy of Our Lady of Peace (OLP) and International Rescue Committee’s refugee girls empowerment programs. The event was co-hosted by OLP, the San Diego Diplomacy Council, and IRC.

Amirah Sackett is an internationally recognized hip-hop dancer, choreographer, teacher, and arts envoy who has used hip-hop to transcend stereotypes about women and the Muslim community in the U.S. and abroad. The event featured welcoming remarks by Congresswoman Susan Davis, a performance, a movement workshop, and an intersectional conversation about identity and self-confidence growing up girl, as well as food, games, and time for girls from across San Diego County to meet each other and build a relationship.

Chicago-based Amirah was in San Diego through the weekend to perform at the San Diego Diplomacy Council’s signature event, Beats into Bridges: Celebrating Art Diplomacy on Saturday, November 10. She also taught a popping and locking workshop which was open to the public at Culture Shock Dance Center on Friday, November 9.

Amirah’s global dance diplomacy endeavors began when she was honored as one of the first female hip-hop artists to receive the Jerome Travel/Study grant in 2008 and travel to Rotterdam, Holland to study and train at Hip Hop Huis, a center in Europe for hip-hop artists. In 2014, Amirah traveled to Dhaka, Bangladesh as part of “Next Level,” a hip-hop cultural exchange program by the U.S. State Department and University of North Carolina. In April 2016, Amirah was honored to be part of “Caravanserai-American Voices,”a Midwest tour of American Muslim hip-hop artists. In 2016, Amirah and her work “We’re Muslim, Don’t Panic” reached viral video fame, after being featured in videos online by PopSugar Celebrity, Huffington Post, AJ+, and Upworthy with millions of views each.

About the Academy of Our Lady of Peace: Located in San Diego, California, the Academy of Our Lady of Peace (OLP) is a rigorous college preparatory school with an unparalleled leadership program and a variety of co-curricular activities. For over 135 years, it has educated young women in the spirit of excellence and innovation that characterizes the founding Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet. OLP has been recognized as a Blue Ribbon School of excellence by the U.S. Department of Education and 100 percent of its graduates continue on to pursue higher education. Students are encouraged to become academic, social, and spiritual leaders, as they are empowered with the skills and confidence needed to compete at whatever their career aspirations may be. OLP ensures its graduates have a worldwide perspective immersed in social justice issues, which enables them to become global leaders committed to changing the world. For more information about OLP, please visit http://www.aolp.org/ .

About the San Diego Diplomacy Council: The San Diego Diplomacy Council connects San Diego to the rest of the world through professional, educational and cultural exchange programs. The SDDC, a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization, is one of more than 90 nationwide organizations designated by the State Department to deliver programs that allow San Diego to connect and participate in the international sphere and extend its influence around the globe.