Giving Tuesday November 27th!

Did You Know?

“20% or more of the 2.6 million veterans deployed in Iraq and Afghanistan will suffer from PTSD, depression, or a related condition. Veterans have higher suicide rates than individuals who did not serve in the military.” (Herzog, H. (2018)

“Purdue veterinary researchers, studied 141 Iraq and Afghanistan war veterans suffering from PTSD. Seventy-five of the vets were paired with trained service dogs (the dog group) while the other 66 were on the waiting list to get a dog (the wait list group). The dog group had:

· Lower depression scores · Better mental quality of life scores

·Greater satisfaction with life · Higher levels of psychological well-being

· Better abilities to cope with adversity

· Lower social isolation scores, and greater ability to get out and participate in social activities.The veterans in the dog group also missed work less and show fewer impairments on their jobs.” (O’Haire, Marguerite, Rodriguez, Kerri, 2018)