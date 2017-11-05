Loading...
Giving Tuesday – Moonlight Cultural Foundation

By   /  November 5, 2017  /  No Comments

Join the movement. Give back.
 
Save the Date!  Tuesday, November 28, 2017
 
For 37 years, The Moonlight has been a summer tradition for thousands of San Diegans who bring their families and friends to experience Broadway under the stars. Each year, Moonlight Memories are made on and off stage.
A gift to the Moonlight Cultural Foundation helps us create #MoonlightMemories for future generations.
What if we all gave on one day to create #MoonlightMemories? We can! On November 28, 2017, our community will come together for 24 hours of unprecedented giving to support the amazing work of The Moonlight through #GivingTuesday.
Can’t wait until #GivingTuesday?
 
P.S. Throughout November we’ll be sharing some of our favorite #MoonlightMemories (like Eric’s above) that your gifts to the
Moonlight Cultural Foundation have helped create!
