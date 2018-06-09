Give the Gift of a Great Summer

Summer is a special time of unique childhood experiences- family vacations, day trips, camping, amusement parks, going to the beach, movies, baseball games & more.

Now that school is out, Vista kids have a lot of time to enjoy these incredible experiences.

Unfortunately for many kids in Vista, they just can’t afford to participate in these memorable day camp experiences. In fact, 83% of Vista kids live in either low, very low or extremely low household incomes. We have many great kids that would like to attend our summer camps but simply can’t due to limited resources.

You can make an immediate difference right now for a child this summer.