Girls High School Volleyball

David Willauer — Vista Volleyball wins first league match over San Dieguito Academy- Vista High Panthers swept SDA in 3 sets Tuesday evening, 25-23, 24-21 and 25-16.

The Panthers were led by Leneia Niko with 9 kills, while Addyson Elvin had 24 assists. Emilie Davis tallied 3 aces while Skylee Nelson had 13 digs. Julia O’Neill included 6 blocks to secure the league win.

Vista Volleyball is 10/6 win/loss and 1/0 in league.

Mission Vista defeated Fallbrook 3-025-16, 25-21, 25-15

Kills: Taylor Hagenah (MV) 12 right behind Daysha Halbert (MV) 11Digs: Summer Stevens (MV) 9Assists: Abigail Reinard (MV) 18