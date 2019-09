David Willauer — Vista girls volleyball lost their match at Escondido 2 sets to 3. Scores 25-21, 23-25, 17-25, 25-23 and 10-15.

Leading the Panthers was Skylee Nelson with 16 kills, Addyson Elvin with 36 assists, Bailey Ralls with 3 aces, Julia O’Neill with 3 blocks and Emilie Davidson with 23 digs.

Vista is now 7/3 win/loss

Carlsbad defeated Mission Vista 3-025-22, 25-13, 25-16

Kills: Taylor Hagenah, (MV) 6Digs: Maya Pokletar (MV) 13Assists: Abigail Reinard (MV) 8