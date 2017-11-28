Girls & Boys High School Basketball

David A. Willauer-Contributing Writer -In the first round of the San Diego Hoops Basketball Tournament, Bishop’s School defeated the Lady Pirates of Oceanside High School by a 60-19 score. Taelor Holdcraft led the way for the Lady Pirates at 0-2 and will host the Lady Timberwolves of Mission Vista in the losers bracket on 11-29-17

In the second round of the 3rd Annual Del Lago Boys Basketball Tournament, Tiberus Ballard’s 26 point performance along with 18 by Michael Simmons and 13 by Cristian Garrett paced the Frogs of Guajome Park to a 77-27 win over O Farrell Charter School. With the win the Frogs improve to 2-0 and will take on Escondido Charter School on 11-29-17