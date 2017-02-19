Giant Indoor Table Top Consignment Auction Saturday, February 25, 2017 at 9:00 a.m.

PREVIEW: Friday, February 24th from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Consignments accepted by appointment through Friday, February 24th at 5 p.m. during business hours

Please call 760-941-1791 to make an appointment.

See Consignment Instructions Below. Great collectibles and other Items wanted for auction!

Private party and estate consignments which may include: Farmhouse Collectibles,

Historical documents, stocks, bonds, old bank checks,

Fine art, tiffany style lamps, mantel and grandfather clocks,

Western and Native artifacts, historical memorabilia

Farm toys & vintage literature, movie posters,

Antique firearms, old general store and country primitives,

Sculptures, art glass, fine china, linens, tapestries, old rugs,

Family heirlooms and treasures,

Small Americana and Victiorian furniture,

Estate Furnishings, Speical box lots,

Coins & Paper Money,

100’s of Antiques & Collectibles.

Cash, Checks & Credit Cards Will Be Accepted

Auction Location – Antique Gas & Steam Engine Museum, Inc., –2040 N. Santa Fe Ave., Vista

Here’s our AGSEM Auctioneer “Live and In Action!“