Giant Indoor Table Top Consignment Auction Saturday, February 25, 2017 at 9:00 a.m.
PREVIEW: Friday, February 24th from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Please call 760-941-1791 to make an appointment.
See Consignment Instructions Below. Great collectibles and other Items wanted for auction!
Private party and estate consignments which may include:
- Farmhouse Collectibles,
- Historical documents, stocks, bonds, old bank checks,
- Fine art, tiffany style lamps, mantel and grandfather clocks,
- Western and Native artifacts, historical memorabilia
- Farm toys & vintage literature, movie posters,
- Antique firearms, old general store and country primitives,
- Sculptures, art glass, fine china, linens, tapestries, old rugs,
- Family heirlooms and treasures,
- Small Americana and Victiorian furniture,
- Estate Furnishings, Speical box lots,
- Coins & Paper Money,
- 100’s of Antiques & Collectibles.
- Cash, Checks & Credit Cards Will Be Accepted
Auction Location – Antique Gas & Steam Engine Museum, Inc., –2040 N. Santa Fe Ave., Vista
Here’s our AGSEM Auctioneer “Live and In Action!“
|AGSEM Auctioneer Tony Mitchell De Zago