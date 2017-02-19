Loading...
Giant Indoor Table Top Consignment Auction

February 19, 2017

Giant Indoor Table Top Consignment Auction Saturday, February 25, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. 
 
 

PREVIEW: Friday, February 24th from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
 

 Consignments accepted by appointment through Friday, February 24th at 5 p.m. during business hours 

Please call 760-941-1791 to make an appointment.
 See Consignment Instructions Below. Great collectibles and other Items wanted for auction!

 Private party and estate consignments which may include:

  • Farmhouse Collectibles,
  • Historical documents, stocks, bonds, old bank checks,
  • Fine art, tiffany style lamps, mantel and grandfather clocks,
  • Western and Native artifacts, historical memorabilia
  • Farm toys & vintage literature, movie posters,
  • Antique firearms, old general store and country primitives,
  • Sculptures, art glass, fine china, linens, tapestries, old rugs,
  • Family heirlooms and treasures,
  • Small Americana and Victiorian furniture,
  • Estate Furnishings, Speical box lots,
  • Coins & Paper Money,
  • 100’s of Antiques & Collectibles.
  • Cash, Checks & Credit Cards Will Be Accepted
 
 Auction Location – Antique Gas & Steam Engine Museum, Inc., –2040 N. Santa Fe Ave., Vista
 
 Here’s our AGSEM Auctioneer “Live and In Action!
  
AGSEM Auctioneer  Tony Mitchell De Zago
