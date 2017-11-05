Giant FALL Outdoor Consignment Auction

Sunday, November 12, 2017 at 9:00 a.m.

PREVIEW: Saturday, NOV 11, 2017 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Consignment Hours – by appointment:

Now through Saturday, November 11th at 5 p.m.

Please call 760-941-1791 to make an appointment.

See Detailed Consignment Instructions Below.

Auction Location: Antique Gas & Steam Engine Museum, Inc. 2040 N Santa Fe Ave., Vista

Outdoor Auction at AGSEM

Will Be Sunday November 12th – 9:00 a.m.

Great Tractors and other Items wanted for auction!

Private party and estate consignments which may include:

Farmhouse & Barn Yard Collectibles,

Restored & Original Condition Farm Tractors,

Wagons & Wagon Wheels,

Stationary Engines,

Farm Toys & Literature,

Rustic Farm Implements,

Tack & Saddlery,

Historical Memorabilia,

Country Primitives,

Estate Furnishings,

Coins & Paper Money,

100’s of Antiques & Collectibles.

Cash, Checks & Credit Cards Will Be Accepted –

Consignment Instructions:

Consignments Being Accepted by appointment: – NOW through Saturday, NOV 11th 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Please call 760-941-1791 to make an appointment.

The Staff of Antique Gas & Steam Engine Museum reserves the right to refuse any item or limit the number of consignments and/or consignors.

Rates:

12% – Running Autos, Tractors, Trucks.

27% – Engines, As-Is Tractors, Garden Tractors, Misc. Items.

NO CONTEMPORARY, NEW, MODERN, ELECTRONIC EQUIPMENT, OR HOUSEHOLD ITEMS ACCEPTED.

For Consignment Information Contact: rodagsem@gmail.com or AMTess@agsem.com (760) 941-1791 or (800) 587-2286

Free Admission – Free Parking

Open to the General Public, Collectors, and Dealers alike! – Directions to AGSEM

Sale Held Outdoors on AGSEM’s Parade Route & Grounds. – Delicious Food & Beverages Available!

Cash, Checks & Credit Cards Accepted

Consignment Terms & Conditions:

Consignments are limited to Antiques & Collectibles Only. The Antique Gas & Steam Engine Museum, Inc. has the right to refuse any item and limit the number of consignments accordingly.

Items NOT ACCEPTED are: Hazardous Waste, Tires, Batteries, Paint, Chemicals, Items that may have contained and/or stored HasMat Waste, Truck or Automobile Tires or Rims, Scrap Materials, Appliances, Contemporary Furniture, Office Equipment/Furniture — Computers, Printers, Monitors, Chairs, etc.– Home Electronics,

No Washing machines, Dryers, Refrigerators, Rummage/Yard Sale Items,

No surplus Household or construction materials (NO windows).

The Antique Gas & Steam Engine Museum, Inc. is not responsible for any item not sold at the consignment auction. It is the responsibility of the consignor to retrieve unsold items immediately following the sale. After 10 days the Museum assumes ownership and consignor may be billed for removal or cleanup of abandoned items.

The Antique Gas & Steam Engine Museum, Inc. makes No Exception to these conditions effective immediately.