Giant FALL Outdoor Consignment Auction

Sunday, November 12, 2017 at 9:00 a.m.
PREVIEW: Saturday, NOV 11, 2017 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Consignment Hours – by appointment:
Now through Saturday, November 11th at 5 p.m.
Please call 760-941-1791 to make an appointment.
See Detailed Consignment Instructions Below.
Auction Location: Antique Gas & Steam Engine Museum, Inc. 2040 N Santa Fe Ave., Vista
Great Tractors and other Items wanted for auction!
Private party and estate consignments which may include:
- Farmhouse & Barn Yard Collectibles,
- Restored & Original Condition Farm Tractors,
- Wagons & Wagon Wheels,
- Stationary Engines,
- Farm Toys & Literature,
- Rustic Farm Implements,
- Tack & Saddlery,
- Historical Memorabilia,
- Country Primitives,
- Estate Furnishings,
- Coins & Paper Money,
- 100’s of Antiques & Collectibles.
Cash, Checks & Credit Cards Will Be Accepted –
Consignment Instructions:
The Staff of Antique Gas & Steam Engine Museum reserves the right to refuse any item or limit the number of consignments and/or consignors.
Rates:
- 12% – Running Autos, Tractors, Trucks.
- 27% – Engines, As-Is Tractors, Garden Tractors, Misc. Items.
NO CONTEMPORARY, NEW, MODERN, ELECTRONIC EQUIPMENT, OR HOUSEHOLD ITEMS ACCEPTED.
For Consignment Information Contact: rodagsem@gmail.com or AMTess@agsem.com (760) 941-1791 or (800) 587-2286
Free Admission – Free Parking
Open to the General Public, Collectors, and Dealers alike! – Directions to AGSEM
Sale Held Outdoors on AGSEM’s Parade Route & Grounds. – Delicious Food & Beverages Available!
Here’s Our Auctioneer
Consignment Terms & Conditions:
Consignments are limited to Antiques & Collectibles Only. The Antique Gas & Steam Engine Museum, Inc. has the right to refuse any item and limit the number of consignments accordingly.