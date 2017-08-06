Giant Apes, E.T. and Dinosaurs Can Be Found at the Vista Trading Post!

Alex Hughes …. Along East Vista Way, you may pass a little shop with the word “Antique” on a sign as well as many odd curios out front. This is the location of the Vista Trading Post. I have seen it many times taking the 306 out to Fallbrook wanting to stop in and take a look. The time of opening however is only on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday which made it hard to squeeze in. I entered on a sweltering day to the greetings of a giant ape statue standing right in front of the door. I was mesmerized at the detail of his face and body as well as the height. He was huge and angry-looking! The path led through a crowded store filled with old furniture, toys and newspapers. It reminded me of the many antique malls I have seen in San Marcos, Escondido etc. If you have been to one of those then expect the same items here.

Photos by Alex Hughes

The coolest part of the collection was the many props from life sized velociraptors to E.T.! I learned that they were made for different projects requested. Another surprise, there were many pet birds in that store which went through the backroom. They took quite a lot of space up and made lots of noise when I went in. Maybe it’s also a pet store? Overall, The Trading Post is for those who want to spend a Saturday afternoon leisurely looking at pieces of history as well as taking pictures with the many props. Be sure to ask about the different pieces because you may never know the story behind them.

Vista Trading Post, 2040 E Vista Way, Vista CA 92084

Monday, Wednesday and Saturday (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.)