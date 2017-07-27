GI Film Festival San Diego Organizers Announce 2017 Film Line-Up

Military-focused film festival opens Wednesday, Oct. 18 at the Museum of Photographic Arts in Balboa Park; Expands to North County San Diego for screenings; Family Movie Night returns to the flight deck of the USS Midway

SAN DIEGO, CA – July 2017 – The GI Film Festival San Diego is back for its third consecutive year. Taking place Wednesday, Oct. 18 through Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, the GI Film Festival San Diego brings the stories of America’s military to life through film. It is one of the few film festivals in the entire United States to exclusively feature stories for, by, and about military service members and veterans.

With seven major bases between the Navy, Marines, and the Coast Guard, the San Diego region is an ideal location to host a film festival highlighting the incredible stories and talent of service members and veterans. Films selected for this year’s GI Film Festival San Diego feature diverse stories with themes ranging from women in the military, resiliency and recovery, transitioning, and the LGBTQ+ community. Selections also highlight military experiences from within the Hispanic, African American, and Asian cultures.

The GI Film Festival San Diego features some of the best films of the GI Film Festival, held each May in Washington D.C. Wars covered in the films span from World War II to the present day conflicts. All major film genres will be presented including dramas, documentaries, and personal narratives in both short and feature length formats.

The festival also features the popular Local Film Showcase, which highlights San Diego’s long and important military history. “It’s great to see more and more local filmmakers being featured in the GI Film Festival San Diego,” said Jodi Cilley, founder of the Film Consortium San Diego and organizer of the Local Film Showcase. “I’m excited to feature their work and present some of San Diego’s most exceptional heroes on the big screen for a local audience.” Official selections for the Local Film Showcase will be announced in the coming weeks. An awards ceremony honoring the festival’s best from the Local Film Showcase will be held on Saturday, Oct. 21.

Additional festival highlights include the opening night screening and reception at the Museum of Photographic Arts in Balboa Park on Wednesday, Oct. 18. This year, GI Film Festival San Diego will conduct screenings in North County San Diego for the first time, in Carlsbad on Thursday, Oct. 19. The popular Family Movie Night will return to the USS Midway Museum on Friday, Oct. 20. Additional screenings, filmmaker appearances, panel discussions, and related events will be held on Saturday, Oct. 21 and Sunday, Oct. 22.

All festival events will be open to the public with special discounted opportunities for active duty personnel and veterans. Ticket sales begin Aug. 1, 2017. Additional information is available at GIFilmFestivalSD.org.

The 2017 GI Film Festival San Diego is organized by KPBS in partnership with the GI Film Group and Film Consortium San Diego. Official sponsors of the 2017 GI Film Festival San Diego include Kaminskiy Design and Remodeling, City National Bank, Bob Baker Subaru, GEICO Military, and Scatena Daniels Communications. Alaska Airlines is the official travel sponsor.

About GI Film Group … The GI Film Group is a full-service media company dedicated to preserving the stories of military veterans. GIFG is the production entity behind the award-winning GI Film Festival (GIFF), a 501c(3), also known as “Sundance for the Troops,” which is held each May in Washington, DC. The festival is the first in the nation to exclusively celebrate the successes and sacrifices of the service member through the medium of film.

About Film Consortium San Diego … The Film Consortium San Diego LLC is a social venture that stimulates film and television production in the region and increases networking, employment, education, funding and distribution opportunities in film, television and new media. The Film Consortium hosts and organizes the San Diego Film Awards, San Diego Film Week, Summer at the Drive-in and various screening and networking events.

About KPBS… KPBS is a public service of San Diego State University, serving over one million audience members weekly across TV (15.1, 15.2, 15.3, and 15.4), radio (89.5 FM and 97.7 FM Calexico), and the web with content that is educational as well as entertaining—and free of commercial interruption.

Film Selections for the 2017 GI Film Festival San Diego:

The following films are confirmed for the GI Film Festival San Diego this year at various venues around San Diego County (in alphabetical order). Titles are subject to change, and additional titles will be added in the coming weeks: