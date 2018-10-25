GFWC The Woman’s Club of Vista recently initiated two new members at their Shadowridge Golf Club luncheon. The club meets here the second Wednesday of the month at 10:30AM with a speaker and luncheon. Cost is $18 for non-members and everyone is welcome. The club supports many non-profits and awards scholarships at area high schools. For reservations, contact kdkyan@gmail.com or 919-847-2786. www.womansclubofvista.org
GFWC The Woman's Club of Vista Recently Initiated Two New Members
October 25, 2018
