GFWC The Woman's Club of Vista Recently Initiated Two New Members

GFWC The Woman’s Club of Vista Recently Initiated Two New Members

By   /  October 25, 2018  /  No Comments

L-R: 2nd VP-Membership Tonya Brynie, 1st VP- Dean Karen Keusseyan, new members Naomi Stein, Amanda Jones

GFWC The Woman’s Club of Vista recently initiated  two new members at their Shadowridge Golf Club luncheon.  The club meets here the second Wednesday of the month at 10:30AM with a speaker and luncheon. Cost is $18 for non-members and everyone is welcome. The club supports many non-profits and awards scholarships at area high schools. For reservations, contact kdkyan@gmail.com or 919-847-2786. www.womansclubofvista.org

  • Published: 6 hours ago on October 25, 2018
  • Last Modified: October 25, 2018 @ 8:19 pm
  • Filed Under: Local

