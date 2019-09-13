GFWC Scholarship Awarded To Local Mira Costa College Students

San Marcos, CA — GFWC Contemporary Women of North County (CWONC) recently awarded scholarships to Hannah Mathews and Heather Hough, both students at Mira Costa College. Hannah’s goal is to transfer to a four year university and pursue an MD/PhD degree, focusing on research. Heather would like to transfer to SDSU and obtain a degree in Environmental Sustainability. She would like to work in the field of green energy and environmental education. Members were lucky to meet Heather at their July meeting.

L-R: Diane Modjeski, Heather Hough and Maryann Donovan

The GFWC Contemporary Women of North County Scholarship is based on grade point average, financial need, and community service. CWONC is a local nonprofit club of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs and serves the community by volunteering support to women and children, the military and their families, and local humane societies. Visit www.cwonc.org.

