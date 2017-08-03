Known as the “Gunfighters” the Helicopter Marine Light Attack Squadron 369, based out of Camp Pendleton, provides worldwide combat ready expeditionary aviation forces, plus completes many humanitarian operations each year.

On July 14th, the City of Vista sponsored a beach bash that drew 500 Marines and their families to Del Mar Beach on Camp Pendleton. This year, GFWC Contemporary Women of North County (CWONC), teamed up with the Woman’s Club of Vista and Cheryl Mast (City of Vista Liaison for Squadron 369) for a fun day at the beach in support of their adopted Marines. CWONC members served the meal, donated desserts and paper goods. Visit: www.cwonc.org

TEAM CWONC- Relay For Life

On July 15th, 18 members, family and friends joined other volunteers at Rancho Minerva Middle School in Vista walked for a cure. Club spent the last few weeks fundraising for the American Cancer Society and are happy to announce that we raised $2,185 for the cause!

Visit: www.cwonc.org www.cfwc.org www.gfwc.org

GFWC Contemporary Women Volunteer “Live Meet” Opening Day- Del Mar Races

GFWC Contemporary Women of North County (CWONC) would like to thank Premier Food Services, Inc. for the recent opportunity to raise funds for the club’s community service projects. Twelve CWONC members volunteered to assist at the “Live Meet” At Opening Day of the Del Mar Races. CWONC is a member of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs and its members are dedicated to strengthening their communities and enhancing the lives of others through volunteer service. www.cwonc.org www.gfwc.org www.cfwc.org