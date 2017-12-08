Loading...
GFWC Contemporary Women Volunteered at the Craft Beer Fest

eft to right: Kathleen King and Susan Walsh

Del Mar Fairgrounds-Nov 25th…   Thank you Premier Food Services, Inc. for offering GFWC Contemporary Women of North County (CWONC) another opportunity to raise funds for the club’s community service projects!  On November 25th, members volunteered at the Craft Beer Fest held at the Sea Side Concert Area at the Del Mar Fairgrounds. CWONC is made up of women of all ages who share an interest in volunteering in the community for a variety of causes—animals, children, education, the homeless, seniors and the military. www.cwonc.org www.gfwc.org www.cfwc.org

