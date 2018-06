Members of GFWC Contemporary Women volunteer at the San Diego International Beer Festival

Members of GFWC Contemporary Women of North County (CWONC) recently volunteered to serve as stewards at the annual San Diego International Beer Festival at the Del Mar Fairgrounds. The event is an opportunity for CWONC to raise funds in support of their favorite community projects—helping women, children, the military and our four-legged friends! Visit: www.cwonc.org