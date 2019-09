GFWC Contemporary Women Support Solutions for Change

San Marcos, CA — On September 4th, six members of GFWC Contemporary Women of North County (CWONC) served a homemade dinner to 40 adults and children-current residents at Solutions for Change- Vista Campus. These homeless families have made the “Solutions for Change Three Year Commitment” to gain skills, knowledge and seek resources to permanently solve their homelessness.

L-R: Anne Hysong, Connie Kemp, Joey Cousins. Sue Walsh, Rebecca Buchen and Jean Smithers.













Visit: www.cwonc.orgwww.solutionsforchange.org