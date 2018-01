Members of GFWC Contemporary Women of North County (CWONC) are very artistic volunteers! We are crafters, photographers and our artists work in all types of mediums- water color, pencil and oil. CWONC members will be sharing their talents at the upcoming GFWC Palomar District Art Festival on February 27th at Templars Hall, Old Poway Park, Poway. For Festival information- www.gfwcpalomardistrict.org and click on ART FESTIVAL (Quick Links). Visit: www.cwonc.org