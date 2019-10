Volunteers Sew To Benefit Operation Smile

GFWC Contemporary Women of North County recently held their quarterly Sew-In at the San Marcos Community Center. Thanks to the efforts of their members, 50+ hospital gowns will be donated to ‘Operation Smile’, an organization that sends teams of medical volunteers all over the world to perform surgery on children born with cleft palate and other facial deformities. Visit: www.cwonc.org