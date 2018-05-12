GFWC Contemporary Women of North County (CWONC) News

L-R: Kathy Michaels, Connie Kemp, Jeanne Hawkins, Marianne Furtado
GFWC Contemporary Women volunteer prior to the opening of the San Diego County Fair. “How Sweet It Is” – the San Diego County Fair opens June 1st, but there is a lot of behind the scene activities that takes place prior to the opening of the fair. Recently, members of GFWC Contemporary Women of North County (CWONC) served as stewards for both the wine and beer tasting contests. Over the next couple of weeks, members will help register entries for the “Best of K-6 Schools” Exhibit and serve as clerks during the Student Showcase judging.
GFWC Contemporary Women Welcomes New Members
Thank you Kathleen King for hosting CWONC’s New Member Get-Together. This annual club event offers an opportunity for our new members ( 2017-18 new members-Terry Webb, Carole Mason, Lily Hazelton, Susan Walsh, Anna Ellenbogen and Lynn Clayton) to ask CWONC’s “Membership Team” questions about club membership and community service goals. We find that a social setting is a great place for members to get to know each other. CWONC is a non-profit volunteer organization that supports community service efforts in San Diego North County focusing on issues involving women, children and the military. Visit: www.cwonc.org
Front row left to right. Kathleen King, Marianne Valencia, Terry Webb Middle Row: Carole Mason, Marianne Furtado and Back Row: Ann Lygas, Claudia Giardina, Pam Irwin Lily Hazelton, Susan Walsh, Anna Ellenbogen, Lynn Clayton