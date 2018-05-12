GFWC Contemporary Women of North County (CWONC) News

GFWC Contemporary Women volunteer prior to the opening of the San Diego County Fair. “How Sweet It Is” – the San Diego County Fair opens June 1st, but there is a lot of behind the scene activities that takes place prior to the opening of the fair. Recently, members of GFWC Contemporary Women of North County (CWONC) served as stewards for both the wine and beer tasting contests. Over the next couple of weeks, members will help register entries for the “Best of K-6 Schools” Exhibit and serve as clerks during the Student Showcase judging.

