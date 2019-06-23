GFWC Contemporary Women of North County (CWONC), a local women’s volunteer organization and social club, recently honored members for active participation in club. CWONC is a member of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs. Members are dedicated to strengthening their communities and enhancing the lives of others through volunteer service. Visit: www.cwonc.org, www.gfwc.org andwww.cfwc.orgPhoto attached.Attachments area
Loading...You are here: Home > Calendar > GFWC Contemporary Women of North County (CWONC) Honors Members
GFWC Contemporary Women of North County (CWONC) Honors Members
GFWC Contemporary Women of North County (CWONC), a local women’s volunteer organization and social club, recently honored members for active participation in club. CWONC is a member of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs. Members are dedicated to strengthening their communities and enhancing the lives of others through volunteer service. Visit: www.cwonc.org, www.gfwc.org andwww.cfwc.orgPhoto attached.Attachments area
Do you want more news like this? We're supported by our subscribers and readers!
- Published: 12 hours ago on June 23, 2019
- By: Editor
- Last Modified: June 23, 2019 @ 2:03 pm
- Filed Under: North County