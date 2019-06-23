GFWC Contemporary Women of North County (CWONC) Honors Members

GFWC Contemporary Women of North County (CWONC), a local women’s volunteer organization and social club, recently honored members for active participation in club. CWONC is a member of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs. Members are dedicated to strengthening their communities and enhancing the lives of others through volunteer service. Visit: www.cwonc.org, www.gfwc.org andwww.cfwc.orgPhoto attached.Attachments area



Seated I-R: Jean Smithers (5 yrs), Barbara Douglas (5 yrs), Kathy Shattuck (5 yrs) Standing L-R: Debby Weiner (10 yrs), Madeline Condon (5 yrs), Rebecca Buchen (5 yrs), Marianne Valencia (5 yrs), Linda Broder (5 yrs), and membership chairman Kathleen King.