GFWC Contemporary Women of North County (CWONC) Honors Members

GFWC Contemporary Women of North County (CWONC), a local women’s  volunteer organization and social club, recently honored members for active participation in club.    CWONC is a member of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs.  Members are dedicated to strengthening their communities and enhancing the lives of others through volunteer service.  Visit:  www.cwonc.orgwww.gfwc.org andwww.cfwc.orgPhoto attached.Attachments area

 Seated I-R: Jean Smithers (5 yrs), Barbara Douglas (5 yrs), Kathy Shattuck (5 yrs)  Standing L-R: Debby Weiner (10 yrs), Madeline Condon (5 yrs), Rebecca Buchen (5 yrs), Marianne Valencia (5 yrs), Linda Broder (5 yrs), and membership chairman Kathleen King. 
