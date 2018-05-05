GFWC Contemporary Women News

GFWC Contemporary Women of North County (CWONC) meets quarterly at the San Marcos Community Center offering members a fun day of sewing and friendship. CWONC supports “Operation Smile” and recently completed 40 hospital gowns. ‘Operation Smile’ is an organization that sends teams of medical volunteers all over the world to perform surgery on children born with cleft palate and other facial deformities. Visit: www.cwonc.org

GFWC Contemporary Women Prepare Lunch At Ronald McDonald House…Ronald McDonald House Charities of San Diego provides a “home away from home” for families with children being treated for serious, often life-threatening conditions at local hospitals. On April 30th, thirteen members of GFWC Contemporary Women of North County (CWONC) helped prepare and serve lunch to the families spending long days and nights at the hospital. Visit: www.cwonc.org

GFWC Contemporary Women Volunteer At Casa de Amparo’s “Meet The Chef’s” Event…April is Child Abuse Prevention Month. Six members of GFWC Contemporary Women of North County (CWONC) recently assisted with the silent auction at CASA de Amparo’s 22nd Annual “Meet the Chefs” fundraising event held poolside at the Hilton Hotel, Del Mar. Casa de Amparo (Home of Protection) offers support programs and services aimed at treating and preventing child abuse and neglect. Visit: www.cwonc.org