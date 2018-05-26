GFWC Contemporary Women News

GFWC Contemporary Women Model for San Marcos Senior’s “Mother’s Day Tea” Fashion Show

In celebration of Mother’s Day, members of GFWC Contemporary Women of North County (CWONC) served as models for the fashion show held at the San Marcos Senior Center. Tea was served and guests shared a lovely time with family and friends reminiscing life experiences. Visit: www.cwonc.org

GFWC Contemporary Women Honors Member

GFWC Contemporary Women of North County (CWONC) recently honored Sandy Youngdale for five years of active participation in club. CWONC welcomes new members and would love to have you join us on the second Monday of each month (except August) at the San Marcos Senior Center, 6-8 PM. Membership is a great way to meet new friends while enhancing the lives of others through volunteer service. Visit: www.cwonc.org, www.gfwc.org and www.cfwc.org

Local Woman’s Club Members volunteer at Creative Youth Art Exhibit

Kids between the ages of 5 and 17 can create something and enter to win awards in the Creative Youth Competitive Exhibit at the San Diego County Fair. Members of GFWC Contemporary Women of North County (CWONC) volunteer to sort/display the art work. This year, club member, Kathleen King brought Canine Companions for Independence (CCI) puppy in training, “Shea II”, to the work party. Kathleen is teaching “Shea II” basic obedience and including him in CWONC’s many volunteer projects is a great socialization opportunity for this sweet Labrador puppy.