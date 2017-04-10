Loading...
GFWC Contemporary Women Events

Ladies Volunteer at Ronald McDonald House

L-R Back row – Joy Stephano, Nancy Liu, Natalie Kuhlman, Sandy Rabago, Gina Ensalaco, Judy Jackson, Marianne Furtado, Front Row – Linda Breen, Jean Smithers, Arlene, Butterman-Cope and Kathy Michaels

 

 

 

 

Preparing and serving lunch for families at Ronald McDonald House San Diego has become a favorite volunteer project for members of GFWC Contemporary Women of North County (CWONC).  CWONC is a member of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs (GFWC)- an international women’s organization dedicated to community improvement by enhancing the lives of others through volunteer service for more than 126 years.  www.cwonc.org  www.gfwc.org

 

 

 

 

FWC Contemporary Women volunteer at Camp Pendleton Eggstravaganza 

GFWC Contemporary Women of North County (CWONC) supported Camp Pendleton’s “Eggstravaganza” on April 8th with a cookie decorating table at this annual spring event.

L-R: (seated) Gina Ensalaco, Diane Modjeski Left to right (standing) Gina Tashjian, Jean Smithers, Joye Stefano. Not pictured- Kathy Michaels

Children of Marine Squadron 369 stopped by CWONC’s table to show off their artistic talents.  The kid’s prize winning cookies were packaged up to be shared with their families.  Members are extremely proud of their adopted Marines and this event has given CWONC one more opportunity to let these heroes and their families know that we appreciate what they do for our country. www.cwonc.org

 

 

 

