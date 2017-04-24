Contact Info:

Name: Amy Mansfield

Email: amymansfieldphoto@gmail.com

Phone: 8583442696

Name: Vista Garden Club

Event Website: www.vistagardenclub.org

Event Name: Getting Ready for the Vista Garden Club Flower Show!

Start Date: May 6, 2017

End Date: May 7, 2017

Getting ready for the 2017 Vista Garden Club Flower Show and Plant Sale

The Vista Garden Club has been up to their elbows in dirt gearing up for their 83rd annual standard flower show and plant sale in May! In preparation for the upcoming sale, members have held several planting parties throughout the year and have grown hundreds of locally grown plants of many varieties.

“Explore America” is this year’s flower show theme which will feature floral designs, educational exhibits and potted plants. This event provides the public an opportunity to compete artistically and technically by showing their horticulture and flower designs and allows members to share their knowledge and love of gardening with the public and with each other in one setting.

The show is free and open to amateur gardeners and designers. Interested participants should refer to the club’s website for a complete list of rules and guidelines.

The plant sale is open Saturday May 6, from 12 to 5 p.m. and Sunday May 5, 10:00 to 4:00 p.m.

The flower show is Saturday May 6, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday May 7, from 10:00 to 4:00 p.m.

Both events take place at the Jim Porter Recreation Center at Brengle Terrace Park, 1200 Vale Terrace Drive, Vista 92084.

For more information visit www.vistagardenclub.org

Sherrie Wasson (sherriewasson1@hotmail.com) 760-586-4683

Cheryl Cannou (cherylsellsrealestate@cox.net) 760-519-8760

pictured Left to right: Dan Cannou, Sandy Larmer and Lori Brandt with Matt Smith in the background. Photo by Cheryl Cannou