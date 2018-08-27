Get Sample Ballot Emailed to You

Be among the first in the County to get your sample ballot and voter information pamphlet every election season by signing up to get election materials by email.

At one time, state and local laws required the Registrar to mail paper copies of the sample ballot and voter information pamphlet to each registered voter. Now the Registrar can send them out electronically, and some 80,000 County voters get their election materials in their email inbox.

Those who sign up save tons of paper and taxpayer dollars in printing and mailing costs. The election materials also appear in their inboxes immediately after they are released while other voters must wait a day or so before the pamphlets show up in their mailbox.

Any registered voters interested in getting materials electronically for the November election should sign up by the end of this month. Starting in late September, the Registrar will begin the process of mailing out 1.7 million sample ballot pamphlets for the November election. Those who don’t make the deadline will see a postcard on the back of their sample ballot reminding them they can sign up for electronic mailings for future elections.

Whether they are mailed or emailed, sample ballot and voter information pamphlets are available upon request in English, Spanish, Filipino, Vietnamese and Chinese.

For more information, call (858) 565-5800 or visit sdvote.com.