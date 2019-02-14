Get Ready to “Soar the Skies” with our Newest Lecture Coming to the Center!

The California Condor Recovery Program Lecture “Lands” on February 26th!

Escondido, CA. – February 2019 – The next lecture in our new lecture series presented by the California Center for the Arts, Escondido and EcoLife Conservation happens on Tuesday, February 26th at 7:30pm with The California Condor Recovery Program.

Join us for an evening as Bill Toone, Executive Director and Founder of EcoLife Conservation, speaks about North America’s largest flying and most endangered bird, The California condor.

When the California Condor Recovery Program was launched in the early 1980s, there were fewer than 25 California condors left in the world.

With the help of hard-working scientists at the San Diego Zoo, the condor is back from the brink of total extinction.

Learn more about the life-cycle, habitat, and threats to condors and the amazing recovery program led by Bill.

Tickets are on sale online at artcenter.org or at the Center ticket office at 340 N. Escondido Blvd., Escondido, Ca 92025, or by calling 800.988.4253.

Get more information about the show here as well as purchase tickets here: http://artcenter.org/event/california-condor-recovery-program/

