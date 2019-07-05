Get Ready to Paint with Salt at the California Center for the Arts

The Center’s Education Department Offers Free Art Lesson

Escondido, Ca. – July 2019 — The Education Department at the California Center for the Arts, Escondido is hosting another free 2nd Saturday art lesson on Saturday, July 13, 2019.

Salt is a fun, experimental tool to use when watercolor painting. Salt painting, or what is also commonly called salt technique, is very easy to do, and the results can be surprisingly wonderful.

Join the fun and watch the colors blend and mix as you create your ocean-themed salt painting masterpiece as we cannon-ball into summer!

Try your hand at a colorful jellyfish, or create a peaceful starfish coastal landscape.

Geared towards families, but open to all, 2nd Saturday art lessons provide a space to participate in a free hands-on art activity with materials provided.

All lessons are led by our Center Teaching Artist, Nancy Robinson.

One hour classes are held at 10am and 11:15am. Space is limited and seats are available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Lessons take place in Studio 2. For easy access, park near the Boys & Girls Club in the public parking lot off of Woodward Ave. and N. Escondido Blvd., and enter the studio hallway near the Grape Day Park entrance by the Escondido Historical Train Depot.

For questions or additional information about this program, please contact Education Program Coordinator, Laurissa Rudgers, at 760-839-4176 or lrudgers@artcenter.org.

For more information, visit https://visitescondido.com/2ndsaturday/

All events at the California Center for the Arts, Escondido can be found at ArtCenter.org.

About California Center for the Arts, Escondido …With a mission of bringing people together to discover, create and celebrate the arts, California Center for the Arts, Escondido is the cultural center of North San Diego County.



The Center’s unique campus includes a 1,523-seat concert hall, a 404-seat theater, a contemporary art museum, art and dance studios, and a full-service conference center with meeting and banquet facilities. The Center also runs an extensive education program and produces free community events. San Diego Magazine named the Center the “Best Limited Engagement” in North County. The Center was named in the Top Five for U-T San Diego’s Readers Poll for “Best Live Music Venue” and the Top Five for “Best Place to Get Married.” In 2016, the Center was named “Organization of the Year” by the Escondido Chamber of Commerce. In 2018, the Center was chosen as one of fifteen cities from all over the country to be awarded a grant known as the Levitt AMP [Your City] grant. The Center received $25K in matching funds to present the Levitt AMP Escondido Music Series, which is a minimum of 10 free outdoor concerts presented over 10 to 12 consecutive weeks during 2018.



The Center is located at 340 N. Escondido Blvd. in Escondido. The Ticket Office can be reached at (800) 988-4253. Tickets can also be purchased online. To learn more, including performance dates, times, and ticket information, visit artcenter.org.