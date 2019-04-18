Get Ready to Explore “Madagascar, Africa’s Land of Ghosts: Part One”

Take an Adventure to the Rainforest of Madagascar

Escondido, CA. – April, 2019 – The next lecture in our new lecture series presented by the California Center for the Arts, Escondido and EcoLife Conservationhappens on Tuesday, April 30th at 7:30pm with Madagascar, Africa’s Land of Ghosts: Part One.

Follow Bill Toone, Executive Director and Founder of EcoLife Conservation, and his story of a rugged 100 mile transect in the rainforest of northeastern Madagascar.

What started as a wildlife survey, turned into a 4-year adventure living in a tiny rainforest community on the Masoala Peninsula.

Antanambao is a community of subsistence farmers with no running water or electricity, and it was there Bill met the richest people in the world.

Shortly after his research contract ended, tragedy struck this tiny community leaving Bill’s life forever changed forever.

Tickets are on sale online at for $7-$14 at artcenter.org or at the Center ticket office at 340 N. Escondido Blvd., Escondido, Ca 92025, or by calling 800.988.4253. The ticket office is open Tue. – Sat. 12–6 PM, and Sun. 12–5 PM.

Get more information about the show here as well as purchase tickets here: http://artcenter.org/event/madagascar-africas-land-ghosts-part-one/

