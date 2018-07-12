Get Ready for Classic Country and Bluegrass – Puttin’ Down Roots

Get Ready for Classic Country and Bluegrass coming to the California Center for the Arts, Escondido for Puttin’ Down Roots on July 20th

Local Americana Band Rosa’s Cantina Performs at this Month’s Free Music Series

Escondido, CA – July 2018 – Delve into the multicultural roots of American music with our Puttin’ Down Roots music series. This Americana music series will fill the Lyric Court with music every Friday in July! Rosa’s Cantina will be spotlighted this week in the Lyric Court with classic country and blues music on Friday, July 20th from 7 pm-9 pm.

Rosa’s Cantina is an Americana band hailing from San Diego, California. They draw their inspiration from roots music such as bluegrass, blues, classic country and gypsy swing.

The band started in 2015, when songwriters Carissa Schroeder (vocals) and Josh Renner (vocals/guitar) paired up for a co-write after being introduced by a mutual friend. In late 2016, they brought in Nick Shores (upright bass), shortly followed by Adam Ainsworth (violin).

Rosa’s Cantina released their self-titled, debut album on March 25th, 2018, produced by Ben Moore at Singing Serpent, San Diego, CA.

Although a newer band on the scene, it is clear that Rosa’s Cantina has a lot to say musically and they will inevitably transport the listener to a place that feels old – yet remains modern.

Get more information here: http://artcenter.org/event/puttin-roots-rosas-cantina/

About California Center for the Arts, Escondido … With a mission of bringing people together to discover, create and celebrate the arts, California Center for the Arts, Escondido is the cultural center of North San Diego County.

The Center’s unique campus includes a 1,523-seat concert hall, a 404-seat theater, a contemporary art museum, art and dance studios, and a full-service conference center with meeting and banquet facilities. The Center also runs an extensive education program and produces free community events. San Diego Magazine named the Center the “Best Limited Engagement” in North County. The Center was named in the Top Five for U-T San Diego’s Readers Poll for “Best Live Music Venue” and the Top Five for “Best Place to Get Married.” In 2016, the Center was named “Organization of the Year” by the Escondido Chamber of Commerce. In 2018, the Center was chosen as one of fifteen cities from all over the country to be awarded a grant known as the Levitt AMP [Your City] grant. The Center received $25K in matching funds to present the Levitt AMP Escondido Music Series, which is a minimum of 10 free outdoor concerts presented over 10 to 12 consecutive weeks during 2018.

The Center is located at 340 N. Escondido Blvd. in Escondido. The Ticket Office can be reached at (800) 988-4253. Tickets can also be purchased online. To learn more, including performance dates, times, and ticket information, visit artcenter.org.