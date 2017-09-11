GET YOUR “HANDS UP FOR HEALTH” BEFORE “LA LA LAND” SCREENING

WITH SHARP REES-STEALY AT OLD TOWN SAN DIEGO’S HERITAGE PARK

SAN DIEGO – Sept. 8, 2017 – Before you are mesmerized by the opening song and dance sequence of “La La Land,” the Sharp Rees-Stealy team will get you up and moving with a pre-show “Hands up for Health” exercise routine — part of the County of San Diego’s free Summer Movies in the Park program.

On Saturday, Sept. 16, the public is invited to attend the Summer Movies in the Park’s exclusive screening of the Academy Award winning-film, “La La Land” at Old Town’s Heritage Park at dusk (around 6 p.m.). The popular Summer Movies in the Park program is a County of San Diego effort that draws tens of thousands of attendees annually.

As the presenting sponsor for the 2017 season, Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Centers will bring its “Health Squad” to demonstrate its “Hands up for Health” wellness initiative and lead audience members through a fun and safe exercise routine before they settle down to enjoy the evening’s featured film.

As they have been doing at the movies all summer long, the Health Squad will also educate moviegoers about the five essential elements to a healthy life: eat whole food, move 30 minutes a day, connect daily with family or friends, breathe and be mindful, and sleep about eight hours a night. Attendees will receive a Hands up for Health whiteboard to help them remember to practice the five essentials every day.

Attendees can also pick up great tips for moving from the film’s non-stop song and dance routines. “La La Land” (PG-13), starring Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone, tells the story of a jazz pianist who falls for an aspiring actress in Los Angeles. It received the most awards at the 89th Academy Awards ceremony.

Sharp Rees-Stealy developed Hands up for Health with input and guidance from its medical group’s doctors and clinicians as a way to help people of all ages focus on prevention and healthy living. Sharp Rees-Stealy experts are rolling out the Hands up for Health program at other community events to spread the wellness message to people of all ages throughout San Diego.

For more information about Summer Movies in the Park, visit www.summermoviesinthepark.com. For more information about Sharp Rees-Stealy’s “Hands Up for Health” program, visit www.sharp.com/health-news/put- your-hands-up-for-health.cfm.

About Sharp Rees-Stealy Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Centers offer multispecialty care from a dedicated team including 2,500 staff members representing virtually every allied health profession, in addition to the more than 550 physicians who are members of the affiliated Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group. Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Centers are dedicated to delivering the extraordinary level of caring called The Sharp Experience, which combines clinical excellence, advanced technology and patient- and family-centered care. Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Centers has 20 locations and accepts most health insurance plans.

Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Centers is part of Sharp HealthCare, San Diego’s most comprehensive health care delivery system. To learn more about Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Centers, visit www.sharp.com/srs or call 1-800-82-SHARP (1-800-827-4277) to choose a doctor who’s right for you.