Get an Exclusive Look Into The Art Process Of Some Of Our Local Color Artists

Join Artists Robin Erickson, Ken Goldman, Elaine Harvey, and Charles Rouse!

Escondido, Ca. – August 2018 — The Museum at the California Center for the Arts, Escondido is hosting a Local Color Lecture Panel on Sunday, August 26, 2018 at 2 pm.

Join Local Color artists Robin Erickson, Ken Goldman, Elaine Harvey, and Charles Rouse as they discuss their watercolor artwork and the creative process they go through to achieve their vision.You will be able to ask questions and learn more about watercolor paintings, so if you are a beginning art student or just love hearing how artists think, this lecture is for you.

After the lecture, you will have access to check out our current exhibition American Watercolor Society: 151st International Exhibition and Local Color. The American Watercolor Society (AWS) is a nonprofit membership organization that began in 1866 to promote the art of water media. Each year the AWS holds a juried exhibition that draws thousands of entries from artists throughout the world. The top selections are included in a traveling exhibition, touring museums and galleries nationwide. This exhibition includes portraiture, landscape, still life, abstract imagery and more.

Exhibiting concurrently is Local Color. Escondido artist and curator, Linda Doll, has brought together ten of our local signature member level artists from the American Watercolor Society and National Watercolor Society. Each watercolorist, working within their own style and theme, were asked to create new works for display and sale in this exciting exhibition.

Admission to the Lecture Panel is $10.00 for non-members and $5.00 for members. Seniors, military, and children under 12 are free.

Get more information at http://artcenter.org/event/lecture-panel/

