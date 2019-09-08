George Chamberlin, ‘Money Matters’ Host, Dies

Chamberlin’s duties as Money Advisor for NBC 7 allowed people to start their day with the latest financial news. For 30 years, he provided constant updates during NBC 7 News Today.

He also served as the Business Editor and host of “Money in the Morning” on KOGO Radio in San Diego, wrote two columns each week for the North County Times, a weekly financial commentary for the San Diego Daily Transcript and a national educational newsletter, “Investing for Rookies.”

Chamberlin was a vice president with two major Wall Street firms for 15 years but he gave that up to return to his first love, broadcasting.

He leaves behind his wife of 46 years, Terry, their children, Tom and Sara, and four grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother Mike.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in George’s name to the San Marcos Boys’ and Girl’s Club, Friends of New Haven, Vista, or OASIS of San Diego.