Gently Hugged Spring Fundraiser

Year End Results for 2016

Pounds of usable clothing donated: 5,192

Number of blankets and handmade items contributed: 5,290

Number of babies provided with sufficient clothing for the first year: 523

Wishlist

The need continues for infant sleepers for both genders. We continually experience a shortage of 9 and 12 month sizes

Gently Hugged relies on a generous community of people to keep the flow of new and gently used items coming in. If you are able to sponsor a clothing drive or hold an event to collect clothing, books, and/or blankets it is always appreciated

We are very grateful for cash donations to help cover day-to-day expenses and rental costs. Contributions can be made through our website www.gentlyhugged.org

Gently Hugged will be 5 years old on February 18! We would be honored to have you set aside Saturday, April 29 to help Gently Hugged celebrate this milestone and raise funds to clothe more babies in need. A fun indoor event will be held at the beautiful Maderas Country Club in Poway. Festivities will include a plated lunch, Silent and Live auctions, and a short program. We are excited to welcome “Consumer Bob” Hansen who will again emcee the occasion. More details will follow soon and we would be thrilled to see you there!