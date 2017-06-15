GenMark Receives Multiple FDA Clearances

GenMark Diagnostics Raises $90MM to fund commercialization efforts.

This week, Carlsbad-based GenMark Diagnostics released very exciting news on FDA clearance of our ePlex molecular diagnostics system and the Respiratory Pathogen Panel, followed by news of $90MM in funding from a public offering of common stock and a drawdown of funds from our existing debt facility. These funds will be used for general corporate purposes and to fund commercialization efforts. We have recently opened a second manufacturing facility in Carlsbad and are rapidly expanding, resulting in many new job openings in our Carlsbad offices. As a local business focused on growing the San Diego economy,

Links to this week’s press releases:

GenMark Diagnostics Prices Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock

GenMark Diagnostics Commences Public Offering of Common Stock

GenMark Receives FDA 510(k) Market Clearance for Its ePlex® Instrument and Respiratory Pathogen Panel

More about GenMark:

