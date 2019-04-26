Genesis Opera Theatre Presents “Pagliacci”

Ruggero Leoncavallo’s Classic Comes to Escondido –

Two Performances Only on May 18 & 19 at STAR Repertory Theatre

“Pagliacci,” the classic opera written by Ruggero Leoncavallo and first performed in 1892, will be presented at 7 pm on Saturday, May 18th, and 3pm on Sunday, May 19th, at the STAR Repertory Theatre, 329 E. Valley Parkway in Escondido.

The production by Genesis Opera Theatre features an all-star cast of talent drawn from Southern California’s San Diego, Los Angeles and Riverside Counties. It is directed by Timothy León, with assistant director Cynthia Leigh and a chamber orchestra led by musical director Timothy León,

In a prologue and two acts that span about 90 minutes, “Pagliacci” tells the story of an acting troupe led by a jealous man who is ultimately driven to murder his actress wife and her lover. Sung in Italian with English supertitles projected above the stage, “Pagliacci” is averisimo opera, a post-Romantic style drenched in realism.

Director Cynthia Leigh, who will also portray Canio’s wife Nedda, says “Pagliacci is a perfect introduction to opera for people who may never have seen one. It’s themes of love, jealousy, betrayal and murder come to life on stage in a way that takes one’s breath away.”

Genesis Opera Theatre’s mission is to make opera accessible to people of all ages for a reasonable price, and with the hope of inspiring young people to explore the art form further as participants or patrons.

Tickets are available at the door, $20 for adults and $10 for children under age 16. For reservations, call 760-525-9573 or email genesisoperatheatre@gmail.com.