General Plan Amendment (GPA) to be heard by Board of Supervisors

San Diego, CA — Planning & Development Services (PDS), is currently processing its first General Plan Amendment (GPA) of the Land Use Element and Mobility Element for 2019, to be considered by the Board of Supervisors (Board) on May 22, 2019. The GPA is comprised of the privately-initiated Otay Ranch Village 14 and Planning Areas 16/19.



The GPA will be heard in the Board Chambers on May 22, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at the County Administration Center (CAC) located in downtown San Diego at 1600 Pacific Highway on the north end of the third floor.



If you wish to speak to the Board, you must submit a Request to Speak form (available on the day of the Board meeting) to the Clerk of the Board, prior to the scheduled 9:00 am start of the meeting. The general policy of the Board regarding individuals who wish to address the Board is to allow up to three minutes per person and up to 15 minutes for organized group presentations of three or more people – please note each member of the group is required to speak. The rules for speakers and information on the Request to Speak forms is located in the Clerk of the Board’s Rules of Procedure. For additional information on public participation at Board hearings, see the following link: https://www.sandiegocounty.gov/content/sdc/bos/boardrules.html#4



It is currently unknown how long the item will take to be heard and deliberated, but in addition to the Board Chambers, you may watch the hearing from several locations throughout the CAC where it will be broadcast live:

the overflow lounge located directly across from the Board Chambers on the third floor (Room 302)

the Cafeteria located on the fourth floor in the south wing of the building

the Chambers Balcony located on the fourth floor (Room 410)



County staff will be ready to assist members of the public and answer questions at various tables located throughout the third floor of the CAC starting at 8:00 a.m., the day of the hearing.



The agenda will be set and published one week before the hearing date on May 15 and will be available on the Clerk of the Board website at: https://www.sandiegocounty.gov/content/sdc/cob/bosa.html.



Information on the project is available at https://www.sandiegocounty.gov/pds/ceqa/OtayRanchVillage14.html. The site is updated frequently, please check back regularly for the most current information.



There are two main entries to the CAC; the east entrance and the south entrance. There are a number of public parking structures and on-street parking within close proximity to the County Administration Center. Please note parking restrictions as listed below:

610 W Ash St (closest private structure)

1600 Pacific Highway, County Administration Center (underground)

On-street public parking (2-hour limit)

Public transportation including the Coaster, buses, Amtrak and a trolley stop are in close vicinity the CAC. For public transportation information, please visit http://www.sdcommute.com/.



Please allow sufficient time to make your way into the building as each entry has security measures including metal detectors attended by Sheriff’s deputies. The building is open to the public at 8:00 a.m. The Board Chambers are located on the third floor of the CAC, in Room 310, and accessible by elevator or by stairs.